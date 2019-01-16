WWE News: Unveiled WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles look better than men’s

WWE’s management recently announced that the Women’s Division was finally getting their own Women’s tag team titles. This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, finally saw those titles unveiled in front of the fans. Alexa Bliss revealed the titles in her Moment of Bliss segment with Paul Heyman. The titles were set on a base of white, with golden writing with the words ‘Tag Team’ engraved on them.

The titles received some criticism on social media, but the overall sentiment was overwhelmingly positive. According to a large portion of the WWE Universe, the titles might be the best looking ones on the entire roster. This signals the beginning of a new era in Women’s wrestling in WWE.

In the segment, Bliss also revealed that the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions would be crowned at Elimination Chamber. Three teams from SmackDown and three from Raw will compete on next month’s Elimination Chamber. Elimination Chamber is set to take place on the 17th of February.

You can check out the gallery of the belts WWE put up on their site here.