WWE News: Finn Balor will face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW saw massive changes in what’s happening at the WWE Royal Rumble. Braun Strowman was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Rumble. However, after damaging Mr. McMahon’s car, he found himself out of the title picture. Instead, after defying massive odds, the new opponent for Lesnar is none other than Finn Balor.

After Strowman damaged Mr McMahon’s Limousine, he was escorted out of the building. Instead, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, John Cena, and Baron Corbin competed in a Fatal Fourway for the spot of the Universal Title Match. Balor had yet another match earlier in the night, where he defeated Jinder Mahal.

He then performed again in the main event, hitting the Coup de Grace on John Cena to become the Number 1 Contender for the title.

With two wins in two separate matches in the same night, it appears that WWE is finally pushing Finn Balor!