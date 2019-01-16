WWE News: Bobby Lashley wins the Intercontinental Title on WWE RAW

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw a huge title change take in the Intercontinental Title picture. Dean Ambrose put his title on the line in a match against Bobby Lashley and his former Shield-mate, Seth Rollins.

Ambrose had won the title from Rollins after turning heel on him. As Rollins tried to gain back the Championship in the Triple Threat Match, all three men showcased their abilities, teaming up with each other to take the other star out plenty of times.

Lashley had help from outside during the match as well, as Lio Rush lowered the ring ropes at just the right time, ensuring that Rollins fell to the outside, allowing him to pin Dean Ambrose via a surprise roll-up and to win the title.

Bobby Lashley is now the new Intercontinental Champion, and this is the first time he won a title since coming back to WWE. It is now to be seen who Lashley defends the title against and how his storyline proceeds from here.