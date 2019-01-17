John Cena is one of the best wrestlers to have ever come to WWE, and during his time as the face of the company, he left his mark. Now, Cena has taken more of a back-seat, but he will still be present at the Royal Rumble as he aims to make his way to WrestleMania. Throughout his career, Cena has been in some of the biggest matches and rivalries of any WWE Superstars. He has faced top Superstars and been in the key feud of the company. However, there are so many feuds in Cena’s career, that it is not altogether uncommon for a few to slip through the cracks.

In this article, we will talk about 5 epic John Cena matches you don’t remember in WWE.

Kevin Federline

Towards the very beginning of his career, John Cena was all about ruthless aggression and proving himself. Kevin Federline, however, is one of those wrestlers that Cena never beat. The ex-husband of Britney Spears, Kevin Federline challenged Cena to a rap battle on RAW and got laid out by an Attitude Adjustment. Federline cost Cena a World Title in return, and then faced Cena in a No Disqualification match on Monday Night Raw in 2006. To everyone’s shock, Federline was able to defeat Cena after getting help from Umaga.

Jesus (Carlito’s Bodyguard)

Jesus was Carlito’s bodyguard when the latter made his debut on RAW in 2004. Carlito made his mark by cheating to defeat Cena and win the United States Championship in his debut match. Carlito’s bodyguard, Jesus, would then attack Cena over the next couple of weeks, also ‘stabbing’ him in kayfabe. Cena returned and won back the United States Title. Cena would look for revenge against Jesus, and he got in when he returned and faced him in a Street Fight at Armageddon. Cena defeated Jesus and would be able to retain his United States Title.

Michael Cole

Michael Cole’s heel turn is one of those angles fans prefer to forget about. Cole took up an arrogant heel persona supporting wrestlers and insulting face wrestlers. Michael Cole insulted Cena getting in his face in 2012, due to Cena’s treatment of John Laurinaitis. Laurinaitis would come out and give Cena the right to face any wrestler he wanted, and Cena chose Michael Cole. Cole actually came close to pinning Cena, with help from Tensai, but Cena humiliated Cole and hit an Attitude Adjustment to pick up the win instead.

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley may have returned to WWE now, but back in the last pay-per-view event he would participate in before leaving the company, Lashley faced John Cena. In 2007, both men were on a tear through the company. Cena and Lashley faced each other in a huge match at the Great American Bash. The competition went back and forth between the two of them, with both stars kicking out of the other’s finishers. Cena then hit a top-rope Attitude Adjustment on Lashley to pick up the win.

Sabu

2006 was a key year in WWE’s history with a ‘war’ between ECW and WWE on a special event on Wednesdays. Sabu and Cena faced each other in a match where Big Show would interfere, but the rivalry was not over. After weeks of escalation, Cena would face Sabu in an Extreme Lumberjack Match at Vengeance.