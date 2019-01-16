WWE News: WWE to open Performance Center in India

For fans of WWE in India, there appears to be good news. Wrestling aspirants from the country will soon have a place where they can train to improve their talents under the eye of the premier wrestling promotion in the world.

With the WWE opening a Performance Center in the United Kingdom, it is only a matter of time before they spread elsewhere. WWE is holding tryouts in India for the very first time this year, and their plans for the country are not over with that. According to reports by Hindustan Times, Triple H confirmed that the country would soon have their own Performance Center in their quest to find talent from all over the world.

“In India, we will be hosting tryouts this year for the first time and when we believe that there is a substantial amount of caliber, we will start the process to set up a center there. But I can say with certainly that there will be a performance center in India.” – Triple H, Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE.

India is not the only country on WWE’s radar, as they are also planning to open Performing Centers in the Middle East and Latin America, on their road to expansion.