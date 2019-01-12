Two matches have been announced ahead of next week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Dean Ambrose will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Lashley interfered in Rollins and Ambrose’s match earlier this week, attacking Rollins and helping Ambrose win.

The other match announced for WWE RAW sees RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks team up to face Nia Jax and Tamina. Sasha beat Nia Jax earlier this week and is now #1 contender to face Rousey at the WWE Royal Rumble.