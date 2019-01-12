WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Lars Sullivan’s debut was delayed

One of the NXT stars who was called up to the main roster as part of the shake-up was Lars Sullivan. However, Sullivan is the only one of the call-ups who hasn’t wrestled in a dark match yet.

However, according to the Wrestling Observer newsletter, Sullivan was backstage at RAW earlier this week. They also noted that Sullivan left early possibly due to an anxiety attack ahead of a scheduled dark match.

Sullivan was also reportedly rescheduled to have a dark match before SmackDown in Jacksonville but he flew home instead.

It looks like Sullivan may instead debut in the coming week.