The 2019 edition of the WWE Royal Rumble with take place from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona – home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. WWE haven’t held such a massive event in a baseball stadium before and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was asked about plans during an interview with ABC 15.

Bryan revealed that WWE had made special arrangement for the Royal Rumble in regards to the set:

“It’s an incredible stadium, and we were actually just talking about what the metamorphosis would look like. Right now the thought is that we come out of the dugout. We’ve never had a Royal Rumble at a baseball stadium before. I’m super psyched, I’ve never come out of a dugout to go to a wrestling show before, so I think it should be exciting.”

It will be interesting seeing Superstars come out of a dugout for a change but this will be also great because it will give the 2019 Rumble a unique feel of its own.