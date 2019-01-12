5 WWE superstars who could win women’s Royal Rumble

The second annual 30-woman Royal Rumble match is almost upon us, and there’s a great sense of intrigue in the air. Nobody is really all too certain as to who will walk out of Phoenix with a world title shot at WrestleMania 35, and it’s not exactly hard to understand why. There are plenty of contenders, all of whom seem both likely and unlikely for a variety of reasons.

It’s going to be a great match either way, but that isn’t really the point. The point is that WWE has several different routes they could go down with their booking, and we’ll go out on a limb and suggest that even they aren’t convinced about what they’re going to do. That, in truth, is arguably the most exciting factor of them all.

So whether you love them or you hate them, these five women are right up there as the favourites to point to that sign by the end of the night.

Becky Lynch

Let’s not beat around the bush here: The Man is on fire. Becky Lynch is the hottest thing going in wrestling today, perhaps with the exception of AEW, and it’s important that we all start to recognise that. While she may have a title match against Asuka at the pay per view there’s no reason why she can’t pull double duty, and if she does, there’s a great chance Lynch will go all the way.

Natalya

This would seem like a particularly unlikely option, but it could be somewhat intriguing. If we put our fantasy booking hats on for just a minute, we’d be quite interested to see Natalya win the Rumble, turn heel and destroy Rousey, before going a little bit mental and claiming that if she doesn’t beat Ronda at WrestleMania then she’ll retire. This, of course, is just a back up plan to the potential Lynch vs Rousey feud that the world is dying to see.

Alexa Bliss

While all signs point towards Bliss missing WrestleMania courtesy of her ongoing injuries, just imagine the pop if she returns as a surprise entrant in the Rumble. She could stay on the outside throughout most of the match, before sneaking up on what would appear to be the winner and dumping them out.

Charlotte Flair

There’s a good chance that Charlotte Flair is destined for a major match at WrestleMania 35 this year, and the Royal Rumble seems like a great way for her to get there. This new heel persona is working wonders for her as many thought it would, but they need to take advantage of it by giving her maximum heat. How would they go about doing that? Have her dump a popular babyface out of the match to win it all.

Ronda Rousey

This sounds a little bit weird, but just picture this as a possible scenario: Banks beats Rousey for the title courtesy of Becky Lynch assisting her, then Rousey enters the Royal Rumble. Rousey and Lynch eliminate each other at the same time, being declared joint winners – leading to a triple threat that involves the deserved champion Banks, who was also Becky’s former best friend in NXT.