5 WrestleMania storylines that could start at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is often considered to be one of the most popular pay per views of the year by most members of the WWE Universe, and that’s understandable. We often get fantastic world title matches, we’re treated to two Rumbles, and it signifies that the Road to WrestleMania has officially begun. That last point, in particular, is one of our favourites.

While WWE has panicked a little bit in recent years with last minute additions galore to Mania cards, we’re hoping to see them smarten up a little bit this time around. Long term storytelling is what makes professional wrestling so great, and while the Rumble to Mania isn’t exactly the longest period of time, it’s good enough for us.

So as the excitement levels begin to rise, let’s take a closer look at the potentially highlight reel-making moments we’ll see at the Royal Rumble in just a few weeks time.

Miz vs Shane

It seems painfully obvious at this stage that The Miz is going to turn on Shane McMahon. Sure, it seems like they’re on the same page and The Awesome One has turned heel, but when has that ever worked before? Either Miz is going to leave Shane hanging high and dry in their tag title match or they’ll lose, leading to Miz attacking Shane-o-Mac in the immediate aftermath.

Rollins Challenging Brock

Seth Rollins has been tipped as the man to dethrone Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and we’re starting to believe that’s what is going to go down. Rollins is the ultimate Ironman and we wouldn’t be shocked at all to see him enter early before lasting all the way until the end of the match. Then Brock, who would’ve already defeated Strowman earlier in the night, lays Seth out in a brutal assault to pick up even more heat.

The Power Struggle

We don’t know how it’s going to happen, but we think something will go down at the Rumble which kicks off some friction between Vince McMahon and Triple H. It’s the story we’ve all been waiting to see with Vinnie Mac handing over control of the company to The Game, which would likely mirror real life events.

Women’s Tag Team Titles Introduced

There’s an abundance of potential female tag teams on both Raw and SmackDown Live, and as such, we think now is the time to pull the trigger on introducing the titles. Vince already confirmed that it’s going to happen this year, and there’s no time like the present. You could make the announcement of an eight team tournament starting on the Raw/SD Live after the Royal Rumble, culminating at the showcase of the immortals.

Rousey And Lynch Collide

It just feels like it has to happen at this point, really. Lynch and Rousey are on collision course and we don’t care how they go about doing it, because one way or another, we just need to see it unfold as the countdown to WrestleMania begins.