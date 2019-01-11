WWE has the largest roster of any wrestling promotion in the world, which is only fitting for the largest wrestling promotion. However, one of the problems as a result of the large roster is fitting in all the top Superstars in the big pay-per-views. However, WWE appears to be getting ready to put a lot of them in a tournament to solve this very problem. WWE announced a Worlds Collide Tournament set to take place on Royal Rumble Axxess.

The tournament will feature 15 Superstars taking part in a Battle Royal, and then based on the order of elimination, the matches for the stars will be decided in the 15-man tournament. The winner of the Battle Royal will not need to compete in the first round of the tournament. It will be a single elimination tournament and featuring stars from WWE’s 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK brands.

The winner of the tournament will be able to challenge any Champion of their choosing from any of the three brands. The list of competing Superstars from the three brands are as follows:

NXT

Adam Cole Dominik Dijakovic Keith Lee Otis Dozovic Velveteen Dream

205 Live

Humberto Carrillo Drew Gulak Tony Nese TJP Cedric Alexander

NXT UK