WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne just set an incredible record. He’s now held the UK Championship for 600 days.

Dunne won the title from inaugural WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate in 2017 at WWE NXT TakeOver: Chicago. He’s successfully defended his title against all comes since then. Dunne defends his title at the first NXT UK TakeOver in Blackpool tomorrow against Joe Coffey.

NXT UK’s Twitter account congratulated Dunne on being champion for 600 days: