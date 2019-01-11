Chris Jericho was announced as one of the big additions to the All Elite Wrestling roster at the Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday.

Jericho signed with AEW and you can check out the video below:

Chris Jericho was interviewed by Busted Open Radio shortly after and revealed that WWE CEO Vince McMahon was aware that Jericho would sign with AEW before the knowledge of public:

“A lot of that stuff is private but I did have a very amincable conversation with him. He knew what I was doing it wasn’t a surprise. I didn’t just show up in Jacksonville and that was it. The bottom line is the Khan family isn’t messing around. They want to make a go at this and you know they have a lot of money and they have a lot of capital.”

All Elite Wrestling being formed could be the biggest shift we’ve seen in the American pro wrestling scene since the demise of WCW in 2001. With a talented roster including Chris Jericho, Pac, Cody and The Young Bucks, they can establish themselves as a viable alternative to WWE over time.

(Photo Credit: Twitter | H/T: RSN)