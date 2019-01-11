Alexa Bliss’ 5 best cosplay attires in WWE

While she may not be actively competing in the ring right now, that’s doesn’t remove the fact that Alexa Bliss has been one of the highlights of the women’s division over the course of the last two and a half years on the main roster. She’s been able to transform from being a valet down in NXT to a legitimate superstar on RAW and SmackDown Live, and that’s quite the achievement.

Of course, while her mic work and constantly improving wrestling abilities have helped, one thing that many fans think of in regards to Bliss is her many different cosplays. While some members of the WWE Universe won’t put all too much stock into someone’s attire, it’s certainly an effective and intriguing part of any wrestling character.

Bliss’ future may be uncertain, but one thing is for sure – she’s left a pretty effective legacy for herself since being called up.

Iron Man

Bliss first debuted the Iron Man look down in NXT, before bringing it back when she jumped over to Raw to face Bayley for the Women’s Championship. It may seem a little bit plain compared to some of her other efforts, but personally, we’ll always remember it for being the attire she wore when she made history by becoming the first woman to win the SD Live and Raw titles.

The Goddess

Simple, yet effective. WrestleMania 34 marked the second straight Mania where Alexa walked in as champion, as she certainly lived up to the hype when it came to her attire. She looked like the evil heel champ that everyone knew her to be, and it set her up perfectly for her eventual fall against Nia Jax.

The Riddler

Rewind twelve months to WrestleMania 33, and Bliss walked into the Citrus Bowl as The Riddler with the SmackDown Women’s Championship over her shoulders. Nobody really ever thought she’d be capable of holding the title heading into the showcase of the immortals, but as she’s continued to do ever since, she proved her critics wrong.

Harley Quinn

This is the look that really put her on the map on the main roster, as it was obvious to see that she needed something to stand out based on her initial promos on SmackDown Live. The Harley Quinn look set her apart instantly and put Alexa Bliss on a collision course with Becky Lynch, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Freddie Kruger

As a major horror movie fan it should come as no surprise that Alexa Bliss absolutely nailed this look, continuing the trend of her understanding the ins and outs of pop culture. With every new look she debuts it always seems as if she knows how to place the entire WWE Universe in the palm of her hand, which is equal parts frustrating and equal parts genius from a character perspective.

Now, all we can hope for is that she gets back to full fitness so she can continue doing what she does best.