Braun Strowman has been out of action since November when he underwent elbow surgery to counter bone spurs.

After being written off television, Strowman was unable to wrestle Baron Corbin at WWE TLC which led Strowman to get help from fellow peeved RAW superstars Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Finn Balor, Apollo Crews and even Kurt Angle and “referee” Heath Slater.

Strowman called out Lesnar on RAW but according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Braun is still a few weeks away from full fitness and we may not see him compete in a match until the Royal Rumble.