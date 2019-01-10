WWE Royal Rumble Rumors 2019: Former champion to come back, The Rock returning?

The WWE Royal Rumble is almost here, and in 2019, there are endless possibilities about what could happen at the vent. With the McMahon family promising change for the entire business, a lot can happen, be it new signings or changes in the direction the current booking is headed. The uncertainty has given rise to a lot of Royal Rumble rumors about what could happen at the event at the end of January.

In this article, we will talk about 5 rumors ahead of WWE Royal Rumble.

Braun Strowman losing to Brock Lesnar

As sad as this is, it is most probably happening. Braun Strowman was once the hottest member of the WWE roster. His appearances brought with them an air of excitement, as WWE fans were eager to see what he would do next. However, since then, the Monster among Men has lost multiple opportunities to silence Lesnar once and for all. Be it in singles competition or multi-man matches, he was not able to put ‘The Beast’ away. It appears this is a trend that will continue, as there is a rumour that he will lose the title match again. Instead, it will be Lesnar heading into WWE WrestleMania as the Universal Champion.

Becky Lynch wins the Women’s Royal Rumble Match

There was a rumour for a long time that Becky Lynch could be the one to take part in and win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. On this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, however, she qualified for the Women’s Title match to face Asuka. This means that she might not be a part of the match, although she could very well take part in the Rumble if she loses against Asuka. Given the way Asuka won the Championship, fate could have it that Ronda Rousey interferes once again. This time, however, after losing Lynch could take part in the Royal Rumble match and even win it. This would enable her to challenge Rousey and ultimately face her for the RAW Women’s Title.

Alexa Bliss to return at Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss has been away from action for a while, and it does not appear that she will be taking part in a match soon. Instead, fans could have to wait until at least the Women’s Royal Rumble match for her to return. There are rumours she is still dealing with injury issues and is being kept away from in-ring action.

Three Big Returns

The Royal Rumble is traditionally one of those matches where Superstars return to action. Three stars who have been away from action for quite a while might take advantage of this. With rumours of Bray Wyatt’s character being repackaged, fans could see the Eater of Worlds at the Rumble debut his gimmick. Another two stars who were affected by injuries and could not compete for a long time are Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Both men are rumoured to be recovering and the Royal Rumble might be the perfect place to make their return.

The Great One

For a long time, there was talk about The Rock returning to WWE for one last programme at WrestleMania. Given his busy schedule, this has seemed unlikely. But with the Rock apparently wanting to return at some point as well, this could be the perfect opportunity. The Rock returning at the WWE Royal Rumble would go down as one of the greatest moments in the history of the company. There is also a rumour that he might go on to win the Royal Rumble match itself as well.