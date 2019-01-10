5 Ways the McMahons could shake up WWE RAW

Every single incarnation of WWE RAW has had issues, and it doesn’t feel like that’s some kind of groundbreaking revelation. The show has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, but in its current state, it’s obvious that something substantial needs to change. It may not happen overnight but over the course of the next few months, alterations should be made.

None of the entries are particularly shocking or ‘new’ in the grand scheme of the internet wrestling community, and we should point that out from the word go. Alas, while it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to pick out some of the major flaws on display for the flagship show, we understand that every show can go through lulls.

But it seems as if this is more than just your common lull, which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to compile this list.

Cut it to two hours

We’re going to be beating a dead horse here, but come on, we’re all thinking it. SmackDown put on one of the best main roster shows WWE has had in a long time last night, and they did so under a two hour format. It really doesn’t feel like that’s a coincidence, and the ratings should tell you that the third hour can be an absolute killer for WWE RAW.

Revamp the tag division

As much as we love Bobby Roode and Chad Gable as singles competitors, and as a team to an extent, we aren’t massive fans of the ‘pair two wrestlers together’ method. The majority of the teams on WWE RAW are considered to be a bit of a joke, and that isn’t a coincidence. There are some solid matches, sure, but it’s saying something when SmackDown have the better division – and they only really have three or four legitimately world class teams.

Stop 50/50 booking

One guy wins one week, and the loser wins the rematch seven days later. It’s an exceptionally tiring way of doing things and we want to see something a little bit more creative. Storylines drive the entertainment side of professional wrestling because we need a reason to invest, and “these guys want to win” isn’t quite good enough anymore. Sure, the in-ring product is great, but there needs to be more.

Calm it with the authority figures

Dominating authority figures take the attention away from the actual product, especially if they’re heels. Sometimes we just want to hear what the superstars have to say with the general managers being off in the distance – only appearing if they absolutely need to. If you want an example: William Regal down in NXT.

Full-Time Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is destined for a return to mixed martial arts, and when he finally makes that transition, he needs to leave professional wrestling behind. It’s always there for him if he wants a one-off match or two after his next stint in the UFC, but we really need to see a full-time guy holding the WWE Universal Championship. It’s pivotal at this stage.