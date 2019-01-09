WWE News: NXT star backstage at WWE SmackDown

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live took place in Jacksonville, Florida. With the All Elite Wrestling, ‘Double or Nothing’ rally happening, there was some speculation about who might turn up in WWE. While it was not the type of Superstar that the WWE Universe was expecting, with former NXT Women’s Champion, Kairi Sane present backstage.

AJ Styles may have developed a more vicious side to his personality, but he still had time to take a picture. The person he took the picture with was no one other than the former NXT Women’s Champion, Kairi Sane. \

Kairi Sane has been performing in NXT for a while, competing against the likes of Shayna Baszler, whose compatriot’s interferences led to Sane losing the title in the first place.

With all the call-ups from NXT, and WrestleMania season coming around it might not be long before Sane makes her way to the main roster as well.