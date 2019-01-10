5 WWE Tag-Team Champions you’ve forgotten

Tag team wrestling can be pretty divisive, especially amongst the WWE Universe. Some love it and some hate it, whereas some believe it’s in a really healthy state and others fear it’s experiencing a slow decline. Regardless of what category you fit into, there’s no real way of denying that there have been some pretty forgettable tag title reigns in WWE over the years, and we have the examples to prove it.

We aren’t implying that these superstars aren’t fantastic in their own right, because they are. It’s just that these particular reigns didn’t really work out in the way anyone would’ve hoped for, and that doesn’t exactly feel like some kind of big secret.

With the introduction of the Women’s Tag Team Championships in 2019 we hope there will be some kind of revamp with all divisions, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

John Cena & David Otunga

For those of you who don’t remember, once upon a time John Cena was a part of The Nexus – and as a consequence of that, he wound up winning the tag titles with David Otunga. They defeated Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre which seems like an equally random team, but it didn’t last for long. The next night Barrett instructed that the titles be taken off Cena, with Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel doing the honours after Otunga was ordered to lie down and take the pin.

Kenzo Suzuki & Rene Dupree

Billy Kidman and Paul London were quite a fun tag team but it never seemed like their title run was destined to last – and thus, in came Kenzo Suzuki and Rene Dupree. The bizarre makeshift team won the straps back in September 2004 and actually held onto them for three months, being defeated by Rey Mysterio and Rob Van Dam. Again, that’s a pretty random team, but at least it’s made up of genuine legends of the business.

Chris Jericho & Edge

Ah, Jericho & Edge. Two world class heels banding together to win the tag titles. Unfortunately due to an injury sustained by the Rated R Superstar this partnership didn’t last, but it did lead on to a really fun program a few months later. Edge returned from injury and wound up challenging Y2J for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, but even with that match in the record books, fans still forget about their tag run.

Hardcore Holly & Cody Rhodes

This, in truth, was the beginning of Cody Rhodes’ gradual rise to wrestling superstardom – and yes, we’re including his work outside of WWE in that too. This cleverly orchestrated heel turn allowed Cody to side with Ted DiBiase, with the two eventually being dragged up the card by none other than Randy Orton. Hardcore Holly, on the other hand, was nothing more than a placeholder en route to Legacy’s run.

Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov

When it comes to teams that are considered to be ‘jokes’ you can’t get much worse than Santino Marella and Vladimir Kozlov, although some perspective is required here. The division wasn’t great at the time and their win over Slater & Gabriel made for a really entertaining moment, even if it did come courtesy of a John Cena interference.