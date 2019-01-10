5 WWE gimmicks that were dead on arrival

It’s not always easy to uncover a good gimmick in professional wrestling, and that’s especially true of WWE. Vince McMahon is notorious for creating, or playing some kind of role, in the formation of many questionable characters over the years. Some had potential, of course, but not to the point where they were going to do all that much of note.

We love a good gimmick as it can completely revamp the career of any given wrestler, but there are obvious downsides to that too. It’s safe to say that these five individuals want to be remembered for better times, as they’re all incredibly talented in their own way.

So with all of that being said, let’s take a not so fun trip down memory lane.

Lord Tensai

As much as we love Matt Bloom and everything he’s done for NXT and WWE as a whole, this just didn’t work out. We actually liked the idea initially of him returning as Lord Tensai, but in execution, it was just too over the top. He had a great run in Japan, but we’re glad to see him training so that fans can try and forget all about this run. Then again, he did manage to pin Cena, so that’s something.

The Funkasaurus

The promos for Brodus Clay’s return made it seem as if he’d be some kind of unstoppable monster on the main roster, but that just didn’t wind up being the case. Instead, WWE turned him into a giant dancing dinosaur because why not? It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that Naomi was the best thing to come out of this horror show.

Emmalina

There’s absolutely no doubting the fact that Emma is and was a beautiful woman, but the Emmalina character didn’t suit her whatsoever. It just felt so unnatural and forced, and someone like Summer Rae or perhaps even Eva Marie should’ve been given that role. If it went down like that, and Emmalina never happened, then perhaps her run in WWE would’ve turned out differently.

The Gobbledy Gooker

What is there to say that hasn’t already been said? The Gobbledy Gooker was arguably the biggest letdown in WWE history, and we don’t say that lightly. His appearance at Survivor Series was as laughable as it was shocking, and to this day he still gets a mention on WWE television from time to time.

Max Moon

Some of you may not be aware of the fact that ‘Max Moon’ is actually the one and only Konnan. He managed to find success in both WCW and TNA, but during his WWE days, he played the role of Max Moon. All you need to do is take one look at his attire to understand why things never really took off for him, and to this day it’s considered to be one of the worst gimmicks of all time.

Honestly, when they were first coming up with the concept art for this idea, did nobody think to speak up and mention how odd this was?