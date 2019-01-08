Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown takes place in Jacksonville, Florida which is also coincidentally also the venue of the All Elite Wrestling rally. Scroll down for full WWE SmackDown Results.

PREVIEW

Asuka’s next challenger

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Triple H asked Asuka who she wanted to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against. Before Asuka could answer, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Carmella stepped forward wanting a title shot. Tonight, we find out who will face Asuka at the Royal Rumble in a #1 contender’s triple threat match.

Rusev’s revenge

Rusev won the WWE United States title on the Christmas episode of SmackDown but his title celebration was ruined last week on SmackDown. As Rusev celebrated, Shinsuke Nakamura attacked him from behind. Lana didn’t just stand there and jumped on Nakamura’s back. Rusev then caught Nakamura with a kick and Lana ended up crashing to the mat with him.?

As Rusev tended to his wife, Nakamura hit Rusev with a Kinshasa. How will Rusev retaliate tonight?

AJ Styles to confront Daniel Bryan?

A week after his scuffle with Vince McMahon, AJ Styles won last week’s Fatal-5-Way match to become #1 contender for the WWE Championship. With Styles now set to face Daniel Bryan, what will ensue between the two warriors on WWE SmackDown tonight?

WWE SmackDown results will be updated when the show begins…