With Kenny Omega’s leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling after Wrestle Kingdom 13, the big question now is where he ends up – All Elite Wrestling or the WWE.

One WWE Superstar who wants to see Kenny Omega in the Royal Rumble 2019 is Bobby Roode. Roode recently spoke about it in an interview with Planeta Wrestling:

“Right now it seems like the stars in the business, the people I’m familiar with, are definitely in the WWE or quite possibly one of the 30 guys that are already in the match. But if you’re looking for an outside guy, I don’t know, it’s gotta be Kenny Omega then. He’s a fellow Canadian and a guy that, I think, has a lot of talent and would be a huge edition to this company. But who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

At this point, it looks like Kenny Omega will choose to sign with All Elite Wrestling instead of WWE although there’s nothing concrete yet.

(Photo Credit: NJPW | H/T: WrestlingInc)