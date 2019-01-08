4 Big changes the McMahons could make on WWE SmackDown tonight

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live is set to take place in the Jacksonville Veteran’s Memorial Arena. Coincidentally, Jacksonville will also be seeing the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes in a rally for the inaugural All Elite Wrestling event, Double or Nothing. With the rally taking place in the same location as WWE SmackDown Live, the McMahons will look to make sure that their event is interesting enough to hold the attention of the audience. The Bullet Club Invasion is possibly still fresh on their mind, and they will be looking to not give AEW a foothold.

With that in mind, here are some of the big changes which the McMahons could make on WWE SmackDown Live tonight.

AJ Styles reunites with old friends

AJ Styles is the top star on SmackDown Live and has been for some time. However, during his time on the brand, his run had become somewhat monotonous. Thanks to encouragement by Mr McMahon, he brought out his more ruthless self and even won the Number one Contender’s Fatal Fiveway bout. Now, as the number 1 contender, he also has the opportunity to do more.

He can reunite with his old friends and members of the Club Gallows and Anderson. Both men are somewhat on a run as of late, and this would do everyone concerned a whole lot of good.

Lars Sullivan and Heavy Machinery make their debut

For a long time now, the WWE has been advertising that NXT superstars will be making their way to the main roster. Lars Sullivan is a force in wrestling and where ever he debuts, he will likely wreak carnage. Similarly, Heavy Machinery is an extremely talented tag team, who could make a mark on the main roster. Such a debut would make an impact on the crowd. Sullivan may become one of the most dominant stars on the main roster upon his debut, while Heavy Machinery will also inject new life in the tag team division.

Shane McMahon and Miz interfere in Tag Team Match\

Talking about the Tag Team division, the Bar is set to face the Usos in a match, where if the Usos win they become the new contenders for the tag title. While this would be a good match, it’s one everyone has seen before. However, here Shane McMahon can make a difference. For a while now, he and Miz have teased being a tag team. This would be the perfect opportunity for Shane to turn heel, and with the Miz interfere in the Number 1 contender’s match. He along with Miz could then claim to want a shot at the tag titles.

Daniel Bryan forms a new society

Daniel Bryan’s current gimmick is oddly reminiscent of the gimmick CM Punk adopted with the Straight Edge Society. Daniel Bryan could be about to create a similar society if all goes well for him. This could see him team up with Shelton Benjamin and Aiden English to form the new Vegan Society. He could win them over by converting them in the same way that Punk did. It would add to the storyline and help to build up his character further as well.