The tapings for WWE Main Event ahead of WWE RAW last night saw NXT stars EC3 and Lacey Evans making their debuts. We don’t know yet why these debuts were not on RAW and instead happened before WWE RAW officially started.

EC3 faced Curt Hawkins and beat him. Lacey Evans faced Natalya and lost to the ‘Queen of Harts’ after tapping out to the Sharposhooter.

Natalya defeated Lacey Evans on Main Event (#The434) pic.twitter.com/Adm9pQPTHx — ハングマン (@xRobsonHD) January 8, 2019

Although there has been no official word from WWE yet, it looks like EC3 and Lacey Evans will be joining the red brand.