Sasha Banks wrestled Nia Jax on WWE RAW to decide who would face Ronda Rousey at the WWE Royal Rumble. The match was set after both women got into an altercation on Alexa Bliss’ first ever ‘A Moment of Bliss’ segment.

Despite being overpowered by Jax, Sasha showed great heart to stay in the match. She found her opening after Bayley neutralized Tamina at ringside, locking in the Banks Statement and forcing Jax to tap out.

Sasha Banks will not face Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Rumble. Rousey vs Banks is definitely a dream match for most WWE fans.