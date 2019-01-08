The WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a rare appearance on WWE RAW this week. WWE RAW also saw a return from Braun Strowman, who made his first appearance since WWE TLC. The two were supposed to face off in the ring ahead of their WWE Royal Rumble match.

However, Lesnar was refusing to enter the ring to face down Strowman, with Paul Heyman saying that Lesnar didn’t want to face him as then Strowman would not make it to the Royal Rumble. However, when Strowman mocked Lesnar from inside the ring, making fun of Paul Heyman as well as the Beast, he made his way to the ring.

While Lesnar did not enter the ring, he circled the ring, indicating he was not afraid but he could not be bothered to face Strowman. Strowman continued to mock Lesnar, promising him and the WWE Universe that he would be crowned the new Universal Champion at WWE Royal Rumble.