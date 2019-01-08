Hulk Hogan showed up on the first RAW of 2019 in WWE to pay respects to the late ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund. This was the first time that Hulk Hogan appeared on RAW after a long time. Due to controversial statements made by him on a private video, the tide had turned against Hogan with fans calling him out.

Hogan was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame, and the company took pains to cut ties with him. Since then, Hogan has apologized for his statement multiple times as well as tried to make amends.

In 2018, WWE re-instated him into their Hall of Fame in July, and he even appeared on the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

After Mean Gene Okerlund passed away recently, Hogan paid tribute to his real-life friend. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, he appeared to pay tribute to Okerlund, with a video promo paying homage to the former WWE announcer and interviewer.

After paying homage, he also assumed his Hogan character in front of the WWE Universe, saying that ‘Mean’ Gene was setting up a tag match in heaven between late-WWE legends.