WWE News: John Cena announces he’s entering the Royal Rumble

WWE is now well and truly on the ‘Road to WrestleMania’, with the first RAW of 2019 airing from Orlando, Florida. While Monday Night RAW was kicked off by Seth Rollins attacking Bobby Lashley, things quickly changed with John Cena making his way down to the ring. Once there, Cena announced his plans for the WWE Royal Rumble, saying he would be part of the Royal Rumble Match.

Cena talked to the audience about how he had been almost left out last year, and said he never wanted to be left out again. Last year, Cena had tried to win the Royal Rumble as well, and while coming close had failed to do so. He had tried calling out the Undertaker again and again to no response until finally at WrestleMania, the Dead Man had come out to face him.

This time, Cena has announced his intentions in the very first show of the year and will be a part of the Royal Rumble.