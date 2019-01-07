WWE RAW will kick off 2019 with a massive episode. Three huge returns have already been announced for tonight’s episode of RAW as well as a big tag-team title match. Scroll down for full WWE RAW Results.

PREVIEW

The Beast is back along with The Monster Among Men

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be on RAW tonight as WWE kick off the road to the Royal Rumble. Strowman already confronted Paul Heyman on the Christmas-eve episode of WWE RAW and we can expect more from the ‘Monster Among Men’ tonight who will also be making his RAW return.

John Cena returns to WWE RAW

John Cena will also return to RAW tonight. ‘The Face That Runs The Place’ will be back on RAW after his return to SmackDown last week where Cena teamed with Becky Lynch to face Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega.

Potential debuts

A number of upcoming debuts were announced in late December and we could see the first couple as soon as tonight. Could Heavy Machinery or EC3 appear on WWE RAW tonight?

Lumberjack title match

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode will defend their titles against The Revival in a Lumberjack Match with the rest of the RAW tag-teams surrounding the ring.

Hulk Hogan returns to pay tribute to ‘Mean’ Gene

Hulk Hogan will return to RAW tonight to pay tribute to longtime friend and legendary backstage interviewer Gene Okerlund who passed away last week. It’s possible that Ric Flair could join Hogan for the tribute.

