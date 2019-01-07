The 2019 edition of the annual WWE Royal Rumble PPV will take place in Phoenix, Arizona and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. WWE RAW‘s Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is the latest Superstar to be announced as part of the men’s Royal Rumble match

ALSO READ: 10 Stunning photos of Alexa Bliss

With the winner of the men’s Royal Rumble match getting a shot at either the WWE Universal Champion or the WWE Champion, a lot is at stake. Ambrose joins Samoa Joe and Bobby Lashley, who were also announced to be a part of the men’s Rumble yesterday.

The favourite going into this year’s Royal Rumble seems to be Seth Rollins, who was himself announced to be a part of the men’s Royal Rumble match earlier this week.