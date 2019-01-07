WWE Rumors: WWE going all out to sign Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega’s status as a star in the professional wrestling world is undisputed at the moment. There is no other star who is so demanded. With Omega saying that he is leaving NJPW for pastures new for the moment, the speculation among the fans has reached a frenzy. If rumors are to be believed then WWE is going all out for Kenny Omega.

According to a tweet by WrestleVotes, a source has told them that WWE is doing their best to sign Omega. With rumors about the amount offered to Omega being speculated, this much is confirmed that WWE has offered Omega a huge contract. However, whether Omega agrees or not is another matter altogether.

Texted a source regarding Omega & WWE’s offer to him. Got back “If they don’t land him, it’s not their fault for lack of effort. They’ve done what they can” Translation: WWE wants Omega. I’m assuming the offer is strong, especially financially. Decision is all his at this point — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 5, 2019

With his friends, the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes heading over to All Elite Wrestling, Omega might be tempted to join them as well. Omega’s contract with NJPW runs out at the end of January, and that could also be when his decision is finally revealed.