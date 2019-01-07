5 Moves AJ Styles doesn’t use in the WWE

AJ Styles has had an incredible run in the WWE since debuting at the 2016 edition of the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Rumble match itself.

In the 3 years since, Styles has established himself as one of the top stars in WWE, holding the WWE United States Championship twice and the WWE Championship twice – his latest run as WWE Champion lasting a whopping 371 days until he lost it to Daniel Bryan ahead of Survivor Series 2018.

Styles first made his name in TNA, as one of the TNA originals, before leaving the company after more than a decade to sign with New Japan Pro Wrestling where he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Over the years, Styles has had to repeatedly reinvent himself to stay relevant and has changed up his move-set. Today, we look at 5 moves Styles used earlier on in his WWE career but doesn’t use in the WWE.

Handspring elbow

We start off with the simple, yet elegant, handspring elbow. Styles mostly used this move during the first half of his TNA career although he has occasionally busted it out since then. He hasn’t really used this move since signing with the WWE in 2016.

Hollow Point

With WWE’s ban on the Piledriver, it’s hard to see AJ ever busting this out in WWE. The Hollow Point is basically midway between a traditional piledriver and a Tombstone Piledriver. If Styles ever faces The Undertaker at WrestleMania, it would be incredible if he hit the Hollow Point on the ‘Deadman’.

Springboard Shooting Star

AJ Styles still has a number of Springboard moves in his arsenal including the springboard 450 and his signature Phenomenal Forearm. However, one move Styles has seemingly retired is his springboard Shooting Star out to ringside, a move he used with great success during his time in TNA Wrestling.

Spiral Tap

The Spiral Tap is Styles’ version of a Corkscrew Moonsault. Styles consistently used the move through his career in TNA. The move looks incredible and Styles definitely needs to bust it out at least once during his WWE career.

Bloody Sunday

Along with the Hollow Point, the Bloody Sunday is the most brutal looking move on this list. It’s an underhook Brainbuster first made popular by another WWE Superstar – Finn Balor – during his run as Prince Devitt in NJPW. When Styles took over as Bullet Club leader from Balor, he adapted the move into his arsenal.