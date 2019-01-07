The Royal Rumble 2019 takes place from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on the last Sunday of January. WWE revealed to more participants of the 2019 Rumble match yesterday.

Joining the names already announced for the Royal Rumble are Bobby Lashley from RAW and Samoa Joe from the blue brand.

Every confirmed WWE Royal Rumble 2019 entrant so far

Entrant #30 for the Royal Rumble has already been announced. R-Truth comes in last after winning the Mixed Match Challenge. At this point, Seth Rollins is one of the favourites to win the Rumble match.