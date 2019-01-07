Kenny Omega main-evented Wrestle Kingdom 13 lat Friday, defending the prestigious IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega lost the match to Tanahashi and sparked rumors of his departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Kenny Omega spoke to Tokyo Sports after Wrestle Kingdom and seemed to confirm his departure:

“The game was like a battle to decide the main character as I thought now. The win is righteous. It is a bit overpowering, but what I’ve been trying hard is the main character It was only to become an enemy … it was frustrating, of course, it was bad that I was defeated, all my own responsibility, “looking back at the Tanahashi battle.” “There is no place to put in now and it is better not to be in New Japan. The new Japan also became the era of Tanahashi. It can not be a useful role of Tanahashi’s New Japan. Of course the Tanahashi are superior, I do not think it is strong either So, someday I would like to do if there ‘s a rematch, but for now it is better not to stay in the ring for a while, it’ s not just New Japan, thinking a little rest and making a different strategy told.”

Omega also teased signing with the WWE or the fledgling All Elite Wrestling:

“If I go to WWE, the fans there will be pleased, and the fans there will be pleased if I go to AEW. I want to be in a place where Kenny is going to be” happy I am not there, I will be gone, but as the contract with the new day pro remains until the end of the month, I avoided saying I do not know what will happen myself.”

Could Kenny Omega show up as a surprise entrant in the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble? It’s possible. Stranger things have definitely happened.