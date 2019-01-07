5 WWE Superstars who need to push in the New Era

WWE’s management in the form of Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Shane McMahon promised the WWE Universe a ‘New Era’ at the end of 2018. They promised to change things up and listen to the fans in the decisions which are made in regular programming. Since then they have been giving the WWE new matches and tried to stop the same old rivalries. In this ‘New Era’ where Brock Lesnar is still the Universal Champion, it’s extremely important they push new WWE Superstars.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 WWE Superstars that need a push in the ‘New Era’.

Finn Balor

Ever since Finn Balor lost the Universal Championship after becoming the first person to win it, he has not reached those same levels again. He has remained stuck in the mid-card and has not won a single title. Being the talented wrestler that he is, this is a considerable shame. Balor has the ability to be a huge fixture in WWE given the right push, and possibly with a heel turn. It is up to WWE to not waste the considerable talent they have at their disposal and let Balor release his inner Demon.

Elias

Elias is one of the most popular stars in WWE at the moment, and the management appears to have recognised that. He is getting more of a push than he had previously, and may be on track to win a title soon. However, it is important that they continue with the push so that he continues to get reactions from the crowd.

Becky Lynch

WWE has finally brought their Women’s roster up to a point where they can say that they are getting the same, if not better, reactions from fans. Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are two of the women who get strong reactions from fans. WWE needs to recognise this, and they appear to have already. Having Lynch headline WrestleMania 35 with Rousey might be the perfect way for WWE to go forward. Continuing to push Lynch will help them to gain ground as well and take positive steps forward.

Undisputed Era

The Undisputed Era is one of the best teams currently in WWE, not on the main roster. 2019 and the New Era should be the arrival of the Undisputed Era as well. They have a high chance of being brought up to the main roster now, and when they arrive they should do it by dominating the Era. All four members of the Undisputed Era — Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong — are all exceptionally talented wrestler. They could easily rule the roost in the main roster and have amazing feuds with the likes of Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

Rusev

One wrestler who has been dramatically underrated by WWE his entire career, is the Bulgarian Brute, Rusev. Despite his strong runs with the United States Title and feuding for the WWE Championship, he is yet to hold the major title. The New Era should see Rusev arrive on the scene. A huge fan favourite, him getting a run with the WWE Championship would be amazing. An amazing wrestler and immensely athletic, Rusev can do it all and he should be pushed properly justifying his ability.

Which other WWE Superstars need a push in the New Era?