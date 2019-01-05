WWE News: John Cena looks ripped ahead of RAW return (Video)

John Cena is set to return to WWE’s flagship show, RAW, this coming Monday. Cena’s return was announced on the Christmas Eve episode of WWE RAW by none other than Mr. McMahon himself.

Ahead of his return, Cena appeared in a special edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts with Sheamus. Cena looks to be in amazing shape ahead of his RAW return:

John Cena already made his return to SmackDown last week, teaming with ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch to face Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega. Cena was later thrown out of the ring by Lynch before she won the match for them.