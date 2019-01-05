Monday’s episode of WWE RAW sees Tag-Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defend their titles against The Revival. WWE just announced an added stipulation to Monday’s title match. The match will now be a lumberjack match with the rest of the RAW Tag-Teams surrounding the ring.

Another match has also been added to Monday’s episode of RAW. Elias will face former acting-GM of WWE RAW, Baron Corbin.

Additionally, Monday’s RAW will also feature John Cena’s return to the red brand. Cena made his SmackDown return earlier this week, teaming up with Becky Lynch to face Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega.