5 Moves John Cena doesn’t use any more in WWE

John Cena is one of the most famous wrestlers of all time. Throughout his entire career, he was the face of WWE for more than a decade. Now, it appears that Cena has taken a step back from the wrestling world, to focus on his acting career. Along with this change, has also arrived a change in his move-set, including the introduction of a ‘sixth move of doom’.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 moves which John Cena no longer uses.

Spinebuster

Towards the beginning of his career, for the longest time, John Cena used to use the Spinebuster. For a period, it was even his finishing move. However, as times changed and he got a new finisher and a whole new move-set, he stopped using the Spinebuster. Given how effective a move it is, there was no reason for him to stop using it completely. However, it remains the case, that it is no longer in his move-set.

Belly to Belly Suplex

John Cena is well known for his use of the Belly to Back Suplex, which he then used to set up his opponent for the Five Knuckle Shuffle. While Cena used that move on a regular basis, what he did not use was a Belly to Belly Suplex. Only on the rarest occasions did he bust out that move. Most recently, he used a combination of it on Seth Rollins when the two were battling. Quite an effective way of taking out the breath of your opponent, Bayley would have approved of Cena’s rendition of her finishing move.

Fisherman Suplex

Let’s get this clear, John Cena is no Seth Rollins. In fact, many people say that a lot of his moves are far from being convincing. His STF move is extremely criticised for the way he grasps the opponents face and not even the chin. His Fisherman Suplex is not an exception to this rule. Hardly grasping the leg of his opponent properly, the Fisherman Suplex the way he uses it is no more than a variation of a normal suplex. No wonder he does not use it much any more.

Monkey Flip Dropkick

This much can be said of John Cena that he never does anything halfway. It is rare to see a man of his stature use the Monkey Flip given how athletic a move it is, but Cena used it often. He did not stop only with a Flip though, as he followed it up with a Dropkick to his opponent. The move took a lot of pace and athleticism, and with his advancing age, it is no wonder he does not use it regularly.

Emerald Flowison

Emerald Flowison is the sort of power move that one would expect from a person like Cena. It takes the appearance of strength and while Cena does not deliver it well, it looks both effective and impressive. This is a move that Cena would do well to keep in his repertoire. Such a move does not even take much effort, making it an easy move to deliver.