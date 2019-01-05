Kenny Omega lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

This led to speculation that Omega may be done with New Japan and Bodyslam.net is reporting that their sources have confirmed that Omega is set to leave. Their sources also said that a big angle has been planned for New Year’s Dash later today.

Omega is reportedly also set to talk to WWE officials as he contemplates the next step in his career. All Elite Wrestling was recently announced and there’s no doubt that AEW will also be vying for his signature.