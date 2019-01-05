WWE have announced that Hulk Hogan will make his long-awaited return to Monday Night RAW. Hogan will pay tribute to the late Gene Okerlund during his appearance on Monday night.

BREAKING: @HulkHogan will return to #Raw THIS MONDAY to honor the late, great @WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund! https://t.co/UiOf3kY4Rl — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2019

Mean Gene’s passed away recently and is the most recognizable backstage interviewer in professional wrestling history. He first signed for WWE from the AWA in 1984 before moving to World Championship Wrestling in 1993. Mean Gene’s last appearance on WWE television came at RAW 25.

Hulk Hogan’s last WWE appearance came at WWE Crown Jewel where the Hulkster hosted the event.