PWI’s top wrestler of 2018 and the IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega, is a sought-after performer. While his contract with New Japan does not run out until the end of January, wrestling promotions are already looking for his signature.

According to reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE has made Omega a ‘fantastic offer’.

Other promotions like All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor are all interested in Omega. Omega’s friends, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks moving to and starting AEW might also affect his decision.

However, there are rumors, that WWE is allowing Omega to explore his gaming interest, which might be a factor as well. Meltzer said that Omega was a ‘wildcard’ and while WWE and AEW want him, NJPW want to keep him as well.

Omega’s future may not be obvious at the moment, but he will need to keep his mind on his upcoming match. Kenny Omega is about to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 against Hiroshi Tanahashi.