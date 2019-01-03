WWE Superstars and legends react to Gene Okerlund’s passing

WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest backstage interviewers of all-time, Gene Okerlund passed away aged 76.

A number of WWE legends and current Superstars including Hulk Hogan and the Iron Shiek have paid tribute to ‘Mean Gene’ on Twitter:

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

I MAKE THE GENE MEAN LAUGH SO HARD HERE HE TELL ME I MAKE HIM CRY. HE HELP ME WHEN I DONT REMEMBER THE JABRONIS NAMES I WRESTLE. I LOVE YOU BROTHER. https://t.co/YFnuEWVFn6 pic.twitter.com/YvgpApVeTE — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 2, 2019

GENE MEAN WAS BEST MAN AT MY WEDDING. WE DO HE SING HE DANCE HE ALWAYS WAS THERE FOR ME. ALWAYS LEADING THE WAY AT THE BAR WITH THE LEGEND. GOD BLESS HIM. — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/u3bS6pePmY — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of one of the greatest voices in wrestling. Mean Gene you will be missed and we will continue to love you. What a true class act. I am very fortunate to work with you. — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene. Thanks for the memories and being a Gentleman. God Bless. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJn3HsY7Am — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene was the voice of millions of childhoods. Mine certainly. An honor to meet him. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/krsMtbeNIl — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 2, 2019

A voice of my childhood, and one of the greatest of all time — you will be missed, Gene. 🙏 https://t.co/15kNprnbRd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 2, 2019

I’m so heart broken to hear of the passing of Mean Gene!! Thank you Gene for the laughs, advice, and most of a wonderful friendship! #wwe. #legend. #friend pic.twitter.com/hM7E9VoDIa — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) January 2, 2019

I was always a big mean gene fan, as a character and much more importantly, as a person. We should say positive things about good people more often. never know when you won’t get another chance. #RIPMeanGene — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 2, 2019

This guy is the reason I wanted to be an announcer in ⁦@WWE⁩ / Mean Gene was every bit a part of the show as the superstars were. His interviewing style and interactions were every bit as entertaining as the action itself! Just an all around great guy! RIP Mean Gene. pic.twitter.com/QRv1qnkWvW — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) January 2, 2019

Gene Okerlund signed with WWE in 1984 before moving to WCW in 1993. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Mean Gene’s last WWE appearance came at RAW 25 in 2018.