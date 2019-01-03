WWE News: WWE Legend ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund passes away

Legendary WWE backstage interviewer and WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund passed away earlier today aged 76.

The news was broken by WWE:

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019

‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund was a staple of the Hulkamania years and later worked for WCW during the Monday Night Wars. Okerlund first joined WWE in 1984 before signing with WCW in 1993. Okerlund also called the Gimmick Battle Royale at WrestleMania 17 in 2001.

Okerlund was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. Okerlund is also a former 2-time Slammy Award winner. Later on in his career, ‘Mean’ Gene was also part of the cast of WWE Legends House along with a veritable host of other legends. Okerlund’s last WWE appearance came at RAW 25 in 2018.