John Cena made his return on WWE SmackDown and teamed up with Becky Lynch to face Zelina Vega and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas. During the match, Cena hit Almas with the AA and Becky replied by throwing John Cena, her own tag-team partner, out of the ring before making Vega submit to the Dis-Arm-Her.

After the match, Cena offered Lynch a handshake but she mocked him with his ‘You can’t see me’ taunt before walking away. Once backstage, Cena was asked about his return and his thoughts on Becky Lynch, saying that he was honoured to have shared the ring with Lynch:

Becky Lynch looks set to face Charlotte and Carmella in the near future to determine who will challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship next. It’s great seeing an all-time great like Cena putting Becky Lynch over so huge both in the ring and in his interview.