Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was pretaped in advance but there won't be any spoilers until the show airs later tonight.

PREVIEW

John Cena returns

‘The face that runs the place’ returns on SmackDown tonight on the first episode of 2019. Will Cena shed light on his plans as we edge closer to the Royal Rumble and the beginning of WrestleMania season?

The next step for SmackDown’s newest tag-team

Shane McMahon finally agreed to be The Miz’s tag-team partner last week on SmackDown. What next’s for the co-besties? Could this lead to a one on one match at WrestleMania? Well, Shane did warn The Miz last week, saying: “You better not screw me, or there’s going to be major consequences.”

The fallout from AJ Styles’ attack on Vince McMahon

Last week’s episode of SmackDown Live ended with AJ Styles striking Vince McMahon in the jaw after tense interaction between the two during which the WWE CEO told Styles he needed to bring out his nastier side. How will the McMahon’s react to Styles striking Mr. McMahon?

WWE SmackDown Results will be updated when the show starts…