The WWE Universal Championship match for the Royal Rumble is set – Brock Lesnar defends his title against ‘The Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman.

Although the Rumble is nearly a month away, that hasn’t stopped discussion regarding the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35 in April. Bryan Alvarez gave his thoughts on a possible Universal title match on Wrestling Observer Live:

“I mean as far as I know Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins for the Universal Title although that could change. I am not confident about that for a lot of reasons. Let’s see what happens at the Royal Rumble and then we’ll talk more about that after a while.”

If Alvarez turns out to be correct, that means Brock Lesnar will bear Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: Ringside News)