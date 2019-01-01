Every confirmed WWE Royal Rumble 2019 entrant so far

The WWE Royal Rumble around the corner, taking place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on 27th January 2019.

To see a full list of entrants in the WWE Royal Rumble match, scroll down. We’ll update the list as WWE continues to announce entrants as we get closer to the Rumble.

Going into the Royal Rumble, the McMahon’s have recently announced that they will personally take control of RAW and SmackDown going forward. Vince himself has promised new matchups and new faces with 6 NXT call-ups also being announced.

The two big stories going into the Rumble is what Becky and Charlotte will do at the Rumble and AJ Styles attacking Vince McMahon. John Cena will also return ahead of the Rumble but his filming schedule suggests he won’t appear at the Rumble itself.

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 recap

The 2018 Royal Rumble PPV was one of the best shows of the year. The men’s Royal Rumble was won by former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura while Asuka won the first ever women’s Royal Rumble. The night also saw Ronda Rousey making her WWE debut as she walked down to the ring after the women’s Rumble and pointing at the WrestleMania sign.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 match card

Brock Lesnar (C) vs Braun Strowman (for the WWE Universal Championship)

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Men’s Royal Rumble confirmed entrants

R-Truth (#30 after winning the Mixed Match Challenge)

Drew McIntyre

Xavier Woods

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Women’s Royal Rumble confirmed entrants

Carmella (#30 after winning the Mixed Match Challenge)

Natalya

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Ember Moon

Liv Morgan

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan