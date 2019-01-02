5 WWE legends Randy Orton “killed”

Randy Orton’s had a long and illustrious WWE career. In his early days, he shot himself into the main event picture by billing himself as “The Legend Killer”.

This was when he faced off with WWE vets and legends, and by defeating them, ended their career right then and there. We’re going to list below some of the legends Orton “killed” which justified his whole Legend Killer streak.

Shawn Michaels

The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels made his triumphant return to the WWE in the early 2000s after taking a break in the late 90s. By this time, he had already established a great career worthy of the hall of fame. Enter Randy Orton who’s out to not only build his own career but do it at HBK’s expense. Orton was able to do this in Unforgiven 2003 when he defeated the WWE legend.

Ric Flair

No list of legends is complete without Boy Ric Flair. Unfortunately for the Nature Boy, he also got himself into the list of legends Randy Orton killed. Making things even more graphic is that RKO did it inside a steel cage during 2004’s Taboo Tuesday PPV. Though Flair was a mentor during their days in Evolution, Orton would set this aside when it was time to take care of his career on his own.

Mick Foley

Include hardcore legend Mick Foley in the list of Orton’s victims. Not only did he beat Foley, but Orton also did so in a hardcore match. The night was Backlash 2004, and the match was expectedly brutal as far as hardcore fights go. Orton did pay a price for the beating by getting his backed bumped on thumbtacks.

Dusty Rhodes

Orton was at the prime of his career when the Legend Killer appeared. WWE legend and Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, on the other hand, was obviously past the end of it. Not holding back the punches, however, Orton decided that all legends was fair game. Randy Orton victimized the Rhodes family patriarch with a simple yet disrespectful slap on an episode of Raw in 2007. It may just be a slap, but it sent a message to Rhodes that he’s a has been, and RKO is the one on his way to the top.

Harley Race

Randy Orton throws away all sense of respect for legends with this kill to Harley Race. In a segment of Raw, Orton had an encounter with the WWE legend. He delivered the kill by spitting on the face of Harley Race and his legacy. A match wasn’t necessary, no blows were exchanged, no grapples were held. All it took for Orton to disrespect everything Harley Race ever did for the industry was one brutalizing spit.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)