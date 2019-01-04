5 times WWE matches got too real

The WWE Universe will always consider wrestling as real in a special sense. It’s difficult to describe this kind of reality to non-fans who don’t understand the uniqueness and nuances of what the WWE offers. There are times however wherein what happens inside the squared circle becomes too real. These are the surprising and unexpected moments when the people involved need to scramble or regroup unless they want things to blow out of proportion.

In this article, we explore some episodes wherein the action inside the ring already had a touch of real-life influences that shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Hold on to your seats, you’re going to be in for a ride.

William Regal vs Bill Goldberg – February 9, 1998

Goldberg was WCW’s main attraction for some time during the Attitude era. On his rise to the top, he had going for him an undefeated win streak that included 173 official victories. Some of those wins came from jobbers, while others from respected Superstars. Wrestling technician William Regal was one of the later. In what was allegedly supposed to be a quick match, Regal instead chose to work Goldberg with complicated grappling and wrestling. It was evident that Goldberg was lost, but the two pulled enough to end the match with the streak intact.

Antonio Inoki vs The Great Antonio – December 8, 1977



This legendary match is infamous for being too real, too rough, too quick and although it didn’t take place in WWE, we decided to add it.. Antonio Inoki had undeniable wrestling prowess. His opponent then, The Great Antonio, unfortunately, didn’t give the Japanese star the respect he deserved. As a result, Inoki gave The Great Antonio solid debilitating strikes that put the man down fast. It was brutal and tough to watch if you knew where you were looking.

Kurt Angle and Daniel Pruder – November 4, 2004

This wasn’t exactly a match but more so a segment on SmackDown. Kurt Angle made an open challenge to contestants of the WWE reality show Tough Enough. Answering the call was Daniel Pruder. This got too real when Pruder suddenly decided to put Angle in an arm submission that almost broke the Olympian’s arm. The referee put an end to the fiasco by counting a pin when Pruder’s shoulders appeared to make it to the canvas. What seemed like an innocent match became all too teal for Angle.

Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart – November 9, 1997

Most of the WWE Universe knows the story behind the Montreal Screwjob. WWE Champion Bret Hart was about to leave for WCW. Before doing so, he had to drop his belt to Shawn Michaels to continue the title’s lineage. Survivor Series ’97 seemed the perfect night to do this, except it was to be held in Canada, the Hitman’s hometown. Not wanting taking to take a risk, Michaels got Hart into the Sharpshooter and the referee called for the bell despite Hart not tapping out yet. The rest is history as this event triggered the start of the Attitude era.

JBL vs Blue Meanie – July 7, 2005

The JBL/Blue Meanie beef spanned multiple matches and multiple instances. It’s a real-life fight that totally blurred the lines between the action in the ring and backstage. It’s genesis can be traced to Blue Meanie having unfavorable words about JBL online. JBL took his revenge on ECW’s One Night Stand by landing solid fists opening Meanie’s stapled wounds. A few weeks later, they had a match on WWE Smackdown where JBL got hit with a solid chair shot to the head as payback for the stiff punches on One Night Stand. It was such an infamous moment in WWE history that’s still being talked about even to this day.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com and Youtube.com)