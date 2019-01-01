5 Superstars who only appeared in a single WWE game

The WWE Universe loves getting their hands on WWE video games. WWE 2k19 is no different especially with its collection of Superstars of today and legends of the past. Through the years, there have been plenty of Superstars you expect to be present in every edition. Names like Lesnar, HHH, Reigns, and Cena are always there to name a few.

However, there are some high-profile and middle-of-the-pack Superstars who’ve had the privilege of being in a game for once only. Their stature may not be as big as the names listed above, but it’s still surprising to see that such Superstars are only good for one edition of a WWE game. Below are some of them.

George Steele

George “The Animal” Steele is a WWE Hall of Famer. He was one of the most interesting characters of the 80s getting programs with the likes of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. His lone appearance in a WWE game comes in 2002’s Smackdown! Here Comes the Pain as one of the legends who make their way into the ring by the roped cart. So much for recreating those 80s feuds in today’s game engine and graphics.

Ultimo Dragon

Lucha fans are going to be disappointed in knowing that one of the legends of the style has appeared in only one WWE game. The Ultimo Dragon has also only been featured in Smackdown! Here Comes The Pain. With an overall rating of only 70, he was far from the competence of other Superstars there, but his inclusion was very welcomed by those who wanted a break from Mysterio.

Jamie Noble

Half of J&J Security, Jamie Noble, has been around in the WWE for so long. He began as a Superstar on-screen wrestling for the light divisions. Recently, he was part of Seth Rollins’ security team during Rollins’ Authority championship run. Nowadays, he’s mostly backstage as part of the WWE’s production team. Noble appeared in 2003’s WWE Raw 2.

The Sandman

ECW gets some good news with Sandman’s inclusion in WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2008. However, this is the legend’s only appearance in a WWE game since. Not only does this come as a disappointment to ECW fans, but also to fans of extreme wrestling who are more creative and liberating with their video gaming.

Corey Graves

Corey Graves is with the WWE. He’s an NXT veteran with high promises for the main roster. It was going well for him before injuries derailed his in-ring career. Fortunately, he was still immortalized in the gaming world by being featured in WWE 2k15. Nowadays, he’s still in the games not as a competitor, but as a voice talent for commentary. He may not be in the ring, but his tracks will always be part of the games.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)